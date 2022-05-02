South Africa miners force president to quit May Day event

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was ushered from a May Day event on Sunday after angry miners stormed the stage where he was due to speak. The protesters held up placards demanding a pay rise and chanted "Cyril must go" during a televised ceremony organised by the country’s largest union at a stadium in the northern town of Rustenberg.
Kyiv, Ukraine: Four civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the town of Lyman on Sunday as Moscow’s forces push...
Nairobi: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday a 12-percent hike in the minimum wage as the country...
Doha: Qatar, which has been leading tense mediation between Chad’s military government and opposition rebels for six...
Baghdad: A British man arrested at Baghdad airport in late March in possession of pottery fragments that are alleged...
New York: In his colorful jacket emblazoned with the slogan "Eat the rich," Christian Smalls is accosted from all...
Tehran: An Asiatic cheetah gave birth to three "healthy" cubs in Iran, the head of the environment department said on...
