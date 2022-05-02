 
World

South Africa miners force president to quit May Day event

By AFP
May 02, 2022

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was ushered from a May Day event on Sunday after angry miners stormed the stage where he was due to speak. The protesters held up placards demanding a pay rise and chanted "Cyril must go" during a televised ceremony organised by the country’s largest union at a stadium in the northern town of Rustenberg.

