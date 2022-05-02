 
Monday May 02, 2022
By AFP
May 02, 2022

Baghdad: Iraq on Sunday was yet again covered in a thick sheet of orange as it suffered the latest in a series of dust storms that have become increasingly common. Flights were grounded due to poor visibility at airports serving the capital Baghdad and the holy city of Najaf, with the phenomenon expected to continue into Monday, according to the weather service.

