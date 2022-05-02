Major reshuffle in diplomats’ postings on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s envoys posted in important world capitals would undergo major shakeup later this month.

The country’s permanent representative (PR) for the United Nations, Muneer Akram, 79, would be relieved of his assignment forthwith. He is availing contractual service for the period of two years for the second time in a row. Pakistan’s ambassador for the United States Sardar Masood Khan and other non-career/ contractual ambassadors/ high commissioners will be submitting their resignations straightaway according to their contracts.

Pakistan’s ambassador for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Afzal Mahmood is also reaching superannuation later this month. The UAE will have a new ambassador early next month. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here Sunday that Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, who has completed three years in his incumbent assignment, would be assigned an important capital on contractual basis in a couple of weeks. His replacement will be discussed soon after the Eid vacations.

Former ambassador for the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who earned fame in the backdrop of a so-called cable in March that was exploited by deposed prime minister Imran Khan, has been allowed to leave the country for his next posting. Dr Asad Majeed was retained at the headquarters for more than two months for discussions and probes. He will assume charge as Pakistan’s ambassador for Belgium and European Union (EU) in Brussels early next week. He will take over the assignment on 10th of May.

Pakistan’s ambassador for EU and Belgium Zaheer Aslam Janjua will become the country’s high commissioner for Canada later this month. He will be leaving Brussels later this week for proceeding to Ottawa.

Pakistan’s ambassador for Japan Imtiaz Ahmad after attaining superannuation has left the charge in Tokyo. Senior diplomat Ms. Ismat Hassan Sial has taken over as charge d’ affaires in the mission. She will continue as long as the new envoy reaches the Japanese capital.

The High Commission in Dublin for Ireland and Athens for Greece are also becoming vacant this month. There is a buzz about change of high commissioner in London to replace Moazzam Ahmad Khan, who would be asked to return to the headquarters. He will be retiring from the service by the end of the year.

Pakistan will have a new high commissioner for the United Kingdom sometime next month. The sources pointed out that Pakistan will have new ambassadors/high commissioners in different capitals soon where the contractual envoys are working who were appointed by the previous government. They are deemed to resign with the change of the government immediately and the sources pointed out that the new government has yet to make up its mind to retain any of such envoy.

The decision would be taken in high echelon consultations where Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and other senior officials will be in attendance. It is believed that the new government, instead appointing political envoys, would prefer to provide opportunity to career diplomats belonging to the Foreign Service in upcoming reshuffle.