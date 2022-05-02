Extreme behaviour

Unconstitutional acts and intolerance are on the rise in Pakistani politics. Some recent examples include the suspension of the National Assembly session on the day of voting (April 3) on the ‘no-confidence motion’ submitted by the opposition parties, and the chaos and unrest created by the treasury and opposition benches in the Punjab Assembly.

It was shocking to see that PTI supporters would go as far as chanting slogans against government representatives inside Masjid-e-Nabvi. People responsible for this action must be given an exemplary punishment.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad