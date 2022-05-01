Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Terming the incident of hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabavi a 'public reaction', PTI chief Imran Khan Friday said it was a 'consequence' of their deeds.

On Thursday, a group of Pakistani protesters violated the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabavi when they chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation as soon as they entered the holy mosque to pay their respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Following the incident, the political and religious leadership of Pakistan and others from different sections of society vehemently condemned it.

Speaking on the matter after keeping mum for more than 24 hours, Imran Khan said that in the history of the country, masses had never reacted in such a manner.

"We are not asking the people to come out, it’s the public themselves coming out to protest as they are in pain and anger, however, I can challenge they [the rulers] won't be able to show their faces in any public place," he added.

Imran Khan further said his government was toppled through a foreign conspiracy and the current government was a part of it.



"A bunch of crooks is imposed on Pakistan and NRO-II is given through foreign conspiracy, therefore, what happened at Masjid-e-Nabavi was a result of their deeds," he said. The PTI chairman said when the incident took place, the PTI workers all around the world were busy in Shab-e-Dua.

"Neither can I think of inciting people to hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabavi nor can a true lover of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) think of doing this," he said.

"The place I have in my heart for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), I need not prove it, and I have raised my voice around the world against Islamophobia,” Imran Khan said, adding, “I believe that Iman [faith] cannot be completed until you love Prophet (PBUH).”

Meanwhile, PTI leader and London based Pakistani origin industrialist Anil Musarat said that he was busy in prayers at the Masjid-e-Nabavi. He neither did organise the protest nor did he instigate anyone in this regard. He said May Allah save us all from all types of infamy.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Sahibzada Jehangir said that his sole purpose to visit Saudi Arabia was to perform Umra. He said what happened in Masjid-e-Nabavi was regretful and he condemned that incident. Talking to Geo News, he said that he had nothing to do with the sorrowful incident.