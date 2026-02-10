‘Disgraced’ Andrew more concerned about ‘issue of his legacy’ than Epstein links

Prince Andrew is said to be more concerned about how history will remember him than apologizing to victims amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

An insider has revealed that the former Duke of York, who continues to deny any wrongdoing, is now more concerned about his “legacy,” including scaled-back expectations around future royal ceremonial honours.

"He envisaged a grand affair in St George's Chapel in Windsor, televised to a grieving nation, but his plans have been put in the shredder,” a source told Daily Mail.

Speaking on his attitude, royal biographer Andrew Lownie said, "He's such a narcissist that he still doesn't feel the need to apologise.

“I don't think he's ever going to accept he's wrong because he suffers from an absolute lack of self-awareness. I think he still feels he's invincible. He sees himself as an innocent man, traduced,” he added.

This comes as Andrew was forced to leave the Royal Lodge before due date, following which both King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales issued statement on the ongoing Epstein scandal.

"You'd think he'd be feeling humbled, at the very least,” royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror. “But, judging by his jovial behaviour riding and driving around Windsor Great Park in the past few days, he is as arrogant and tone deaf as ever.

“The optics of that were not lost on the Palace, and there was considerable relief when he finally left Royal Lodge, under cover of darkness."