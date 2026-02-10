Ransom deadline passes: FBI confirms ‘communication blackout’ in Nancy Guthrie abduction

The FBI has officially stated that there is no evidence of ongoing dialogue between the Guthrie family and the suspected kidnappers, claiming that “it is not aware of any continued communication with Nancy Guthrie’s family."

This communication blackout is alarming as it follows the expiration of the deadline. The Bureau said in a statement: “For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts, and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family.”

Reports persist regarding a lack of communication between the Guthrie family and the suspected kidnappers, as authorities have yet to identify a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time. According to Tucson, Ariz-area television KGUN, a ransom note demanded $6 million in Bitcoin, stating that Guthrie’s life was on the line if the payment was not made by 5p.m. on Monday.

The 84-year-old disappeared in the middle of the night from her home in Tucson, Arizona, and was last seen on January 31.

For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts and professional staff have worked relentlessly around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family. According to officials, a 24-hour command post-consisting of crisis management experts, and investigative teams is operational, but authorities still need the public's help.

As reported by The Hill, the FBI said in their Monday statement, “Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home.”

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have released several videos requesting that the kidnappers return their mother. The siblings are deeply concerned and have expressed willingness to pay the ransom for Guther’s safe return.