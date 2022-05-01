Kuwait seeks to invest $750m in Pakistan projects

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait-backed units are planning several projects in Pakistan valued at $750 million, marking one of the largest proposed investments in the South Asian country in recent years.
Kuwait Investment Authority’s Enertech Holding Co. and Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company have applied for a digital bank license and
proposed a hydrogen plant and two smart cities, said Mohammad Al Fares, chairman at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Co. The two are already working on a $200 million water pipeline.
The proposed investments are a boon for Pakistan, which has seen muted foreign investment for more than a decade because of energy outages, terrorism and political instability.
Recent turmoil has led to a regime change while the nation’s foreign exchange reserves have dropped to less than two months of imports.
Enertech and Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company have formed an alliance to explore opportunities in Pakistan, said Al Fares. The latter was established in 1979 by the governments of Pakistan and Kuwait, and holds multiple investments including a 30% stake in Meezan Bank Ltd., Pakistan’s fastest growing bank by deposits.
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority has chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure continuous water supply...
ISLAMABAD: The Inspector General of Police has suspended a superintendent of police presently posted in the Security...
Islamabad : According to a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, at least 70 per cent of respondents believe that the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has demanded that former prime minister...
ISLAMABAD: At least 86 cases of attacks and violations against media and its practitioners, including journalists,...
LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company has announced a zero waste operation before Eid-ul-Fitr followed by the...
Comments