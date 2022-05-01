PIAF wants reduction in power breakdowns

LAHORE : The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF) while condemning the government s new deadline of ending power load shedding has stressed the need to fulfill the earlier directives of the Prime Minister for a visible reduction in power outages by May Day by making a sustained and smooth mechanism of fuel supplies and maintenance of the plants.
It is unfortunate that the power plants of 5700MW are available but they cannot generate electricity due to non-availability of fuel resulting into long hour power suspension in the industry.
PIAF senior vice-chairman Nasir Hameed and vice-chairman Javed Siddiqi asked the authorities concerned to make a sustained and smooth mechanism of fuel supplies and advance planning for the summer seeking a long term effective plan to end pilferage in loss making power distribution companies. Nasir Hameed expressed the hope that the power plants would resume getting RLNG supply from May 1 while the required quantity of furnace oil should also be available according to the pledge of the Prime Minister. —Online
