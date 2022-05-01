Emotionally charged poetry

Saif-u-Rehman Saifi collects a wide range of varied emotions related to love and manifests them in the form of a lengthy poem in his poetry collection ‘Rait ke Seerian’. His love is intense and it is just as strong when he enjoys his loved one’s company, or when the lover is miles away.

His poetry also speaks of heartbreak, joy, and desire. The panorama of the poet is expansive, so his words will transport you through a wide range of emotions and sensations. These poems are about timeless love, which is everywhere, and it is up to us to reach out to it.

The poet speaks of beauty but reminds us that this is only a superficial and passing aspect. That is why he gives us various analogies referring to different types of love and beauty. For example, a pleasant memory is beautiful, because it makes us relive a rewarding experience.

I enjoyed ‘Rait ke Seerian’ because it not only maintains the essence of love and longing but also is full of wisdom. Through the pages of this book, we can feel the call of our soul seeking to express itself freely. In addition, we can see love in everything around us. ‘Rait ke Seerian’ is a poetry collection penned over a span of many years. Laced with a wistful sense of nostalgia, The Poem takes you back to your adolescent years, a time of first crushes, first love, first caress, and much more. There is a yearning for mutual love seeping through the pages while also depicting the downsides of heartbreak and one-sided love. The poet focuses on the themes of loss, betrayal, and the resilient spirit of the human heart, which continues to long for love despite countless heartbreaks and dysfunctional relationships.

Full of reminiscent descriptions and gorgeous language, ‘Rait ke Seerian’ delivers a haunting walk through the poetic woodlands of love. Sketches of nature accompany most of the romantic lines in the book.

Saifi listens very carefully to his inner voice and transforms it into poetry. His poetry exalts the beauty of everything that surrounds us. He lays bare his soul with some beautifully written flowing verses that strike a chord in your heart and take you on a journey of a life lived through adoration.

Each line in this book feels personal in a way so that you cannot help but relate to anecdotes from your own life. This poetry is definitely not mediocre. There is a depth in it that is not present in lesser collections. ‘Rait ke Seerian’ hit me deep inside. A perfect book to read as the seasons change, preferably at home or your favorite cafe, with a piece of pleasant music playing in the background. It is a definite recommendation for those who love reading deep and meaningful poetry.