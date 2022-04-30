Rain, dust storm likely during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a spell of rain with dust storm and thunderstorm during the Eid holidays in different areas of Pakistan.

"A westerly wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country from May 1, which is expected to persist till May 5," a statement issued by the Met department said. Under the influence of this system, rain with strong winds and thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from May 1 to 3.

Dust-storm is likely to hit Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin during May 1 and 2. Dust and thunderstorm with light rain is expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from May 2 to 4.

Strong winds with rain and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat,Kurum, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore and Skardu), Kashmir (Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Srinagar, Baramulla, Shupiyan, Anantnag and Leh) from May 1 to 5.

The Met Department warned that a windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures in Balochistan and Sindh during May 1 and 2 and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab and Kashmir during May 2 and 3.

It has also forecast a drop in temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the day during the rain spell and warned of landsliding in the potential areas of Gilgit-Baltistan during May 2 and 5. The PMD has advised all the authorities concerned to stay vigilant during the notified period.