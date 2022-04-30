Photo: The News/File

MADINAH/ISLAMABAD: The incident of violation of Masjid-e-Nabvi’s sanctity at the hands of some Pakistanis in the form of sloganeering and misbehaviour with two Pakistani ministers on the mosque premises caused severe reaction among almost all sections of society in the country, but no condemnation was issued by former prime minister Imran Khan.



On Thursday, some protesters, allegedly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), violated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabvi by shouting and chanting slogans against members of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation.

Taking notice of the incident, the Saudi Gazette confirmed on Friday that at least five Pakistani nationals were arrested for “abusing and insulting” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti at Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina.

The publication said that a spokesperson for the Madina Police said that the suspects had been “referred to the competent authorities after legal procedures were completed against them”. “Their actions contradict the sanctity of the place and impact the safety of visitors and worshipers,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier on Friday, Director of Information at the Saudi Arabia Embassy in Islamabad, confirmed that some Pakistani nationals had been arrested for violating the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabvi and an investigation had been launched into the matter.



PM Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation had reached Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Chaudhry Salik, and four members of PM Shehbaz Sharif's staff are accompanying the prime minister on his visit.

When Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti arrived at the mosque, the protesters started chanting slogans of "chor, chor (thieves)" against them. They harassed them and raised objectionable slogans against them. The protesters also pulled Shahzain Bugti’s hair.

Commenting on the incident, Bugti said, "I respect Makkah and Madina a lot and no one can speak in a loud voice there. Those who passed derogatory remarks against Marriyum are still here; therefore, the news related to their arrest is fake".

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Marriyum said: “I don’t want to name the person responsible for this incident because I don’t want to use this holy land for political purposes. "However, it will take time for us to fix the ways in which these people have damaged our society and we can only do that through a positive attitude." She further added that the PMLN leadership has instructed its workers to control their emotions.

Following the incident, political and religious leaders and people belonging to different sections of the society also expressed their outrage at the incident and condemned the chanting of political slogans at the Masjid-e-Nabvi.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that Pakistan would request Saudi Arabia to take action against those involved. Addressing a press conference along with Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sanaullah warned the PTI members of serious consequences and advised them “to stay within their limits”.

“If you want to fight with us, do democratically,” the interior minister said, adding that limits shouldn’t be crossed while fighting democratically. "Compete with us according to democratic norms if you want to but do not cross the limits," Sanaullah said.

He alleged that the episode was planned in Pakistan on the directions of former prime minister Imran Khan and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. He said it was not difficult to stage a protest with the help of 50-100 people in Saudi Arabia. He said that both Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid had been attempting to provoke the public sentiments against their rivals. He said the interior ministry had sought advice from the law department about taking legal action against the ‘culprits’. He said violating the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi was a “shameful act”. “What happened in Madina last night was saddening, which badly damaged our image,” he added. Sanaullah said the Saudi authorities would be requested to identify the ‘culprits’ through CCTV footage and share details with Pakistan so that appropriate action could be taken against them. He said these culprits should be sent back and they should not be allowed to stay there. Such elements did not deserve to be at holy places, as it could cause religious disharmony there.

The interior minister said the former PM was also targeting institutions for political gains. He said Imran Khan was staging political dramas to save himself from accountability process over his corruption. He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had ordered a reference against Farah Khan - a front woman for Imran Khan.

Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, speaking on the occasion, strongly condemned the fascist behaviour of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and use of religious card by him for political gains. He said Imran Khan was suffering from fake ego, and he considered himself more intelligent who could resolve all issues alone.

He said the PTI chief wanted to create rift among nation, and institutions for his personal benefits. He said the incident of Kohsar Market could not be defended. He criticised the recent meeting between former chief justice Saqib Nisar and ex-PM Imran Khan, who he said was a political worker of the PTI. He said that Imran Khan had no link with Riyast-e-Madina, as he was spreading hate among youth. Kaira questioned the PTI chief how he could level baseless allegations against Chief Election Commissioner as he (Imran Khan) had appointed him.

PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on the social media, “Lovers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were tormented by the rudeness that took place at the Masjid-e-Nabvi premises in Madina yesterday under the patronage of PTI leadership. I received hundreds of angry messages as to why the government was not taking action. The government's action would be a political revenge and the issue is not political”.

She said, “Marriyum Aurangzeb was abused on the premises of the Prophet's Mosque. What could be more unfortunate than the fact that in the nights of forgiveness, at the holiest place in the world, at the door of the holiest being, instead of collecting blessings and forgiveness, man came to collect the humiliations of both worlds?”

Maryam said, “The way Imran Khan and his associates used religion for politics, it exposed their real faces. The ugly face that has come out of them after taking off the veil is their biggest punishment”.

Separately, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said: “We strongly and unequivocally condemn the abusive slogans chanted against cabinet members in a place as holy and sacred as Masjid-e-Nabvi. It was clearly pre-planned and deliberately orchestrated as a former minister confessed on media,” she said.

She said what is worse is that it was not only pre-planned but not condemned also; it was encouraged by the PTI leaders. “Khan is in the habit of provoking people, he uses foul language and abuse in public discourse. There is zero tolerance, let alone courtesy in the PTI narrative which has taken a dangerous, toxic turn,” she said.

Senator Sherry said Imran Khan was actively trying to subvert democracy and institute a neo-fascist form of one-man dictatorship. She said it seemed he wanted a state where violence runs rampant and no one could participate in just and fair politics. “But the state of ruin he has left the country in cannot afford either disorder or public chaos which he is intent on encouraging,” she said.

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafique, accompanied by Ayaz Sadiq and Khwaja Imran Nazir, said on Friday that sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabvi was a devil’s job and Imran Khan was Abu Jehal of present day.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club (LPC), he said Imran did every dirty job, as the PTI is not a political party but a Fitna Imrania. The minister said blasphemers of Holy Prophet could not be pardoned. These were the people who had attacked the national assembly and PTV. Sheikh Rashid had already claimed that it would happen and everyone would see it, said Saad. He added that Rana Sana used to label Sheikh Rashid as Pindi ka Shaitan (Devil of Rawalpindi) and he was right.

Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique and Imran Nazir said unruly behaviour was done with Shahzain Bugti. Ayaz Sadiq said Imran talks about the state of Madina but he was a liar. Former AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider demanded strict legal action against those who committed hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabvi premises. He said the PTI leaders had lost their senses after losing government, and strict action should be taken against Sheikh Rashid for inciting violence against their political opponents.

All muftis at Friday congregations and people belonged to all walks of life through social media, tweets and in open discussions strongly condemned the PTI supporters after they openly disrespected the sanctity of Harm Sharif, where they raised full-throttle slogans on the occasion.

A large number of civil society members also held rallies in different cities in the country to protest against this bad incident which took place at Harm Sharif.

“It was pre-planned attack because Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in his press conference, had warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet that they would face a bad incident at (Roza-e-Rasool),” Dr Uzma Irfan said.

Mufti Muhammad Altaf said political rivalry reached Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH). Imran Khan was playing with fire and wanted to create an anarchy situation here in the country. “All respect Makkah and Madina a lot and no one can speak in a loud voice there,” he said. Habib Akram, a senior citizen, said the government should take action against such kind of incidents.