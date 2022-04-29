Did Sheikh Rasheed know what would happen at Masjid-e-Nabvi?

Former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday hinted that “something would happen” with the Pakistani delegation during their Saudi Arabia visit when they go to pray at the holy sites.



Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar before the departure of PM Shehbaz Sharif on his maiden foreign trip, Rasheed had said that "when these people [Pakistani delegation] will visit the two holy mosques, we will see how people treat them."

A group of people misbehaved with the Pakistani delegation headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif at Masjid-e-Nabvi when they came to offer prayers. Abuses were hurled at Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while people misbehaved with Shahzain Bugti, pulled his hair and chanted slogans “chor, chor” at them.

People are now asking whether what happened at the Masjid-e-Nabvi with Pakistani ministers was planned by the PTI?

The former federal minister is one of those who have been provoking public sentiments against the new coalition government in PTI rallies.

The video, which went viral on social media, has been widely condemned by people from all walks of life who have termed the act shameful.