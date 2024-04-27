Security forces kill terrorist 'trying to intercept civilian vehicles' in Harnai

Security forces killed a terrorist and injured another during an exchange of fire with the militants, who were trying to intercept civilian vehicles on Sanjavi Road in Balochistan's district Harnai, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
The exchange of fire took place today (April 27) as the security forces reacted immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists, the military's media wing added.
"Resultantly, one terrorist was sent to hell, while another got injured."
The ISPR said that the timely response by the security forces thwarted nefarious intent of the terrorists, saving innocent lives. It said that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the military's media wing added.
The military and armed forces of Pakistan have been engaged in intensifying actions to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country.
On Thursday, the security forces killed three terrorists including two ringleaders Sohail aka Azmato and Haji Gul alias Zarkavi in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber district.
As per the ISPR, the operation was conducted by the security forces on April 24-25 on the reported presence of terrorists in the KP's tribal district.
