PML-N opted for 'power politics at all costs', says Abbasi

Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that he opposed the ruling party’s decision to choose "power politics at all costs".



Speaking on Geo News programme “Jirga” aired on Saturday, Abbasi said: “PML-N chose politics of power at all costs.”

The former PML-N leader said that he did not agree with the politics that the PML-N had chosen in 2022. The ex-PM said that he was no more a member of the ruling party, adding that he had resigned from the party.

Abbasi had stepped down from the party office soon after the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as senior vice president and chief organiser last year.

Responding to a question, Abbasi said that he had informed the PML-N leadership a year ago that he would not contest the next election from the platform of the Sharifs’ party.

“I did not attend any PML-N meeting after tendering resignation from the party.”

To another query, Abbasi said that he was a member of the "Muslim League" even before the establishment of PML-N.

He claimed that he never approached the establishment.

“We contested the 2002 elections against the establishment,” he added.

Abbasi also expressed ignorance over reports that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif went abroad and then returned to the country under any deal.

Earlier this month, Abbasi, who served as the country's prime minister from August 2017 to May 2018, approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the registration of a new political party.

The seasoned politician submitted relevant documents to the poll organising authority’s office for the registration of a new political party.

Speaking to reporters, Abbasi had said he provided relevant documents to the election commission for his new political party which would be registered under the Election Act 2017.

He had also announced that he would take part in next elections under the banner of his new party.