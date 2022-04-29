ECP announces honorarium for its employees on Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notification in connection with grant of honorarium for its employees on Eidul Fitr at a fixed rate of Rs50,000 each from BPS-01 to BPS-17, says a press release.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has been pleased to approve honorarium to BPS-01 to BPS-17 employees of the Election Commission of Pakistan on special occasion of Eidul Fitr at a fixed rate of Rs50,000 each, the notification says.

It is, therefore, requested that DDO-wise demand of funds for payment of honorarium as per approved rate may be calculated and sent to Budget Branch, ECP Secretariat immediately for further processing.