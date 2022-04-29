ITP crackdown against tinted glasses

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has accelerated its crackdown against those vehicles having tinted glasses, fancy number plates, and hampering the smooth flow of traffic due to wrong parking.
A total of 670 fine tickets were issued over wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at various police stations. As many as 1,151 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses, and 2,320 for having fancy number plates.
