Tailor robbed of 240 suits

Islamabad : In a unique episode of street crime, gangsters took away 240 male and female suits from a tailor shop falling in the jurisdiction of Aabapara Police Station, the police said.

The police have taken up the case on the complaint of the tailor and started an investigation. The complainant lodged a complaint with the police station saying that he was working in his shop when two gunmen entered the shop and started sweeping stitched suits from the showcase after holding him at the gunpoint. He claimed that he was deprived of the stitched suits to the tune of Rs700,000.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case expressed their doubt about the occurrence, saying that the complainant, probably, failed to complete his stitching work and lodged a complaint of robbery to avoid the anger of the public. The police, however, trying to solve the myth of the case.