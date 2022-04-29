Tailor robbed of 240 suits

Islamabad : In a unique episode of street crime, gangsters took away 240 male and female suits from a tailor shop falling in the jurisdiction of Aabapara Police Station, the police said.
The police have taken up the case on the complaint of the tailor and started an investigation. The complainant lodged a complaint with the police station saying that he was working in his shop when two gunmen entered the shop and started sweeping stitched suits from the showcase after holding him at the gunpoint. He claimed that he was deprived of the stitched suits to the tune of Rs700,000.
The people engaged in the investigation of the case expressed their doubt about the occurrence, saying that the complainant, probably, failed to complete his stitching work and lodged a complaint of robbery to avoid the anger of the public. The police, however, trying to solve the myth of the case.
Islamabad : National Vocational and Technical Training Commission’s was providing free of cost facility to both...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police has accelerated its crackdown against those vehicles having tinted glasses,...
Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain met a delegation of...
Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged universities in the country to prepare more skilled professionals...
Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has directed the provision of the best security and facilities for...
Islamabad : On the 70th anniversary of Japan-Pakistan diplomatic relations, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has...
Comments