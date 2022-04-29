Muslims in India

This refers to the article, ‘Being Muslim in India’ (April 27) by Karan Thapar. It felt as if the article was written in the early 1900s of British India. Mr Thapar is one of the few sane voices in India, like some of the more rational thinking members of Indian civil society. These people were once the ‘binding force’ behind the ‘secular’ India before it started to morph into a Hindu-only India under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. Indian politicians are playing with fire. Communal violence will not go unnoticed as some sections in the West are now speaking up against these anti-Muslim campaigns.
The Indian government should put an end to this campaign of hatred that will bring only death and destruction to the people of India. This fire will engulf the entire region if not dealt with prudently.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
