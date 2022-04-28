Abbasi, Sadiq appointed special assistants to PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Hanif Abbasi and ambassador (retd) Muhammad Sadiq as his special assistants with immediate effect.According to notifications issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday, the status of Hanif Abbasi will be equal to that of a federal minister, whereas the status of Muhammad Sadiq will be equal to state minister. The notifications have been issued by Cabinet Division Joint Secretary Taimur Tajammal.
Farah Khan purchased 200 kanals of land for Rs26 million, which was later sold out for Rs1 billion
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said Imran Khan is desperate...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday asked the National Accountability Bureau under which section of...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday received a felicitation call from Iranian counterpart...
The fact is that the PTI government left behind a budgetary deficit nearing Rs6 trillion, the largest-ever in...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government Wednesday appointed Asim Ahmad — who is an Inland Revenue Officer of Grade 21 —...
Comments