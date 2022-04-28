Abbasi, Sadiq appointed special assistants to PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Hanif Abbasi and ambassador (retd) Muhammad Sadiq as his special assistants with immediate effect.According to notifications issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday, the status of Hanif Abbasi will be equal to that of a federal minister, whereas the status of Muhammad Sadiq will be equal to state minister. The notifications have been issued by Cabinet Division Joint Secretary Taimur Tajammal.