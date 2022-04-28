Casualty medical officer suspended

MARAN: Taking notice of an incident that occurred recently at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), the Medical Director Professor Dr Imad Hameed on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the happening and suspended the casualty medical officer (CMO) on duty.

The administration clarified that the doctor, who was allegedly found involved in the incident, was an ex-house officer and had nothing to do with the MMC.

Medical Director Professor Dr Imad Hameed said the hospital administration was committed to cleaning the mess in the hospital with the support of the provincial government. He said illegal unionism, tautism, absentees and illegal practices were discouraged and adequate action was being taken against elements involved in such activities.

Medical Directors Professor Dr Imad Hameed said the hospital management was determined to target and break the nexus between different mafias and make Medical and Teaching Hospital Mardan a role model for patient care.

He said that patients facing any kind of difficulty should call him at cell number 0333- 9155434, adding negligence in duty would not be tolerated.