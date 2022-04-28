One shot dead

HARIPUR: An unknown gunman shot dead a van driver in Pharhala village, police said here on Wednesday.
Personnel of Saddar Police Station quoted family sources as saying that Muhammad Fahad, 22, a resident of Iqbal Chowk Pharhala, was home after Sehri when someone knocked at the door.
When he opened the gate, an unknown armed assailant opened fire at Fahad, killing him on the spot. Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified attacker.
