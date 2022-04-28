Slain JUIF leader laid to rest in Bajaur

KHAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl local leader Mufti Bashir Muhammad Jan, who had been target-killed in Tani Badan Chowk in Mamond tehsil the previous day, was laid to rest at his native town on Wednesday.

A large number of JUIF workers and activists, political and social figures, tribal elders and people from other walks of life attended his funeral prayers.

Announcing to observe Thursday as Black Day against the brutal murder of Mufti Bashir Muhammad Jan, JUIF leader and former senator Maulana Abdur Rashid said that violence was fast spreading and once again law and order situation were being created in Bajaur tribal district.

He said that it was a matter of great concern for the party leaders and workers and general public that peace was being disturbed through carrying out such cowardly activities.

The JUIF leader said that prominent Ulema were being targeted in broad-daylight but the perpetrators always made good their escape despite stringent security in the district.

He said that those deputed for the security of people had miserably failed to provide protection to the masses and political workers and leaders, hence they should be transferred forthwith.

The former senator said that they were observing Black Day today against the murder of their party activist.

He said they would also soon devise a future line of action to put a halt to the killing spree of their party workers and leaders.

Unidentified motorcyclists had shot dead Mufti Bashir Muhammad Jan in Tani Badan Chowk in Mamond on Tuesday.

The slain JUIF leader, who was also a former candidate for the National Assembly seat in 2008 election, was sprayed with bullets in Tani Badan Chowk by unknown bike riders, killing him on the spot.

Mufti Bashir Muhammad Jan had always played a leading role in jirgas and settling disputes among people. He was the fourth JUIF activist, who was shot dead by unknown target killers.

Earlier, former candidate for the provincial assembly Mufti Sultan Muhammad, former candidate for the general councillor Qari Ilyas and teacher Mufti Shafiullah had been target-killed by unknown assailants. Around a dozen prominent Ulema had been target-killed during the last one decade.