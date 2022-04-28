‘Parde Mein Rehnay Do’ to be released on Eid

LAHORE:“Parde Mein Rehnay Do”, a feature film directed by Wajahat Rauf, starring Ali Rehman Khan and Hania Aamir has taken up male impotence as its theme. With his light-hearted, funny yet sensitive treatment of the subject, Wajahat opened conversation on a very relatable issue that was a taboo hitherto. The film that will be released on Eid-ul-Fitr has a social message.

In a Meet the Press with film stars Ali Rehman Khan and Hania Aamir, the director Wajahat Rauf and producer Shazia Wajahat, Wajahat Rauf said, “It’s a very special movie. We have dealt with the issue sensitively educating and entertaining people and they have welcomed it.”

Asked how did he choose the cast, Rauf said, “Both Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan do not overact. They do not try to be difficult. This is what I like most about them. Hania had already gone through the script which was there and had made the rounds.” The film script is written by Mohsin Ali.

Hania Aamir said the shooting of Parde Mein Rehnay Do was completed in only 34 days. She praised the film crew. “People in production are very hard working. We are a very closely-knit team,” she said.

Ali Rehman Khan said, “The script was very good, so good that I could not find faults. The cast was good. The team was good. Had great excitement doing this film. I am looking forward to having lots of people coming to cinema and watching this film.”

Four films are being released on Eid-ul-Fitr after a lull because of the long spell of covid. Asked if so many films at a time will affect revenue, Wajahat Rauf said, “This is not on my mind. We are giving something different to the people, treating a taboo in a light vein and we are confident that people will appreciate it.”

The team ventured into the film right before covid. They had just started when the lockdown was slammed on March 17, Ali Rehman Khan said.

Shazia Wajahat, the film producer said, “Making this film was a very good experience. Lockdown brought better bonding. We want people to watch and appreciate. The team has worked very hard. This conversation is important.”

Wajahat Rauf has made three films before, all comedies. He knows how to make people laugh and laughing helps them unwind. This form of entertainment is relatively new in Pakistan. “It has been hardly five, six years that Pakistan has stepped into modern contemporary cinema. There had never been many films in Pakistan. The challenge has doubled,” he said.