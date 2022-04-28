Asif Hashmi acquitted

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday acquitted former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Asif Hashmi in illegal investment case.
The NAB had accused Hashmi of making illegal investments in different companies. The NAB accused Hashmi of illegal investments of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange. However, the NAB failed to prove charges which resulted in acquittal of Hashmi.
