Virtual wars

The young population in Pakistan is always considered as a boon to the nation, but this dream has now turned into a hopeless desire. Unfortunately, a large portion of our young people is directly involved in the war on social media – posting, sharing, and liking unauthentic news. The trend to harm and spoil the privacy of opponents and targeted persons is becoming a common practice. According to the Pew Research Centre, people who used social media as a source of information are less informed about social affairs and more likely to believe in fabricated news. Before this asset of the nation turns into a curse due to misinformation, the young population should be properly made aware of the fifth generation warfare.

Habiba Zakir

Mardan