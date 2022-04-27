Leisure trips

The Lyari Expressway is constructed over the River Lyari that is 38km long in length. Commuters travel on the expressway with great comfort without encountering any traffic jams and reach their destination on time and in a hassle-free manner.

The wide and long space between the two stretches of the expressway can be turned into an artificial stream with a dedicated boating facility. Residents of Karachi may travel on boats for leisure. Such beautification of the vacant space will enhance the overall environment and provide leisure activities to the city’s residents.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi