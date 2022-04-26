 
Tuesday April 26, 2022
Xi Jinping congratulates Macron

By AFP
April 26, 2022

Beijing: China’s President Xi Jinping congratulated his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on his re-election on Monday, adding to world leaders’ well-wishes after the defeat of far-right leader Marine Le Pen at the polls.

