Dubai Islamic, flydubai sign pact

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank and flydubai have signed an agreement, allowing the bank’s customer get discount on air fares and avail other offers, The News learnt on Monday.

With the alliance, the bank customers can avail discount offering of up to 15 percent on air fares and free UAE transit visa (48 hours). They’ll also get 40 percent discount on PCR test through Find My Doctor App, while using their Dubai Islamic Bank debit card for booking on flydubai website.

The signing ceremony was held at the bank’s head office, where representatives from both the organisations participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Wamiq Rizvi, chief operating officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, said their customers would get discounted offering on flights and PCR tests and also free UAE transit visa. He added they would be offering more bundle offers in coming months to enhance customer loyalty and traction on flydubai business after Covid-19.

Sudhir Sreedharan of flydubai said passengers could plan holidays by combining Dubai with other destinations such as Baku, Istanbul, Colombo, Maldives or any of flydubai’s European destinations by taking advantage of free 48 hours transit visa.