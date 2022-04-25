‘MQMP quit coalition as PTI neglected Khi, Hyd’

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology, Aminul Haque, has said the Muttahida Quami Movement was under pressure from its voters when it was an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government, as the people in Karachi and Hyderabad wanted to find out when their basic issues would be resolved.

Addressing an Iftar dinner reception here on Sunday, the Federal IT Minister said they didn’t get any firm answer from the former prime minister Imran Khan except getting assurances whenever the issue of the residents of Karachi and Hyderabad was raised before him. Such an attitude, he said compelled them to adopt the line of action that was best suited for their voters.

He advised the former PM Imran Khan and his allies that instead of unduly criticising their former allies they instead should concentrate on their own shortcomings. He further disclosed that MQM till the very last moment of its alliance with the PTI, waited for a positive and honourable response from the former PM and his cabinet members.

The IT Minister said the former PM and his aides were duly informed that dozens of the legislators belonging to the PTI had become renegades as the ruling party had lost the ability to control the defecting lawmakers and allies of the government.

Haque recalled that during his stint as the IT Minister launching of Information Technology-related projects having value running into billions of rupees got delayed despite reminders sent to the PM House. He said that they were constantly ignored despite the excellent performance of the IT Ministry and a record increase in IT-related exports.

He said that PTI during its rule lasting for three-and-half years did not take the MQM into the confidence on important decisions related to the governance while completely ignoring the importance of the allies of the government.

Haque said the MQM kept on registering its protest before the former PM for the sake of strengthening of democracy and supremacy of the parliament. The MQM leader said it questionable the MQMP was a very gentle and loyal ally in the eyes of PTI before March 30, but all of a sudden they became terrorists and disloyal.