NAB has recovered Rs864bn so far: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said the NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and is the chairman of the SAARC anti-corruption forum as it is considered a role model in SAARC countries, which is a great success and honour for Pakistan.

“The NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN Convention against Corruption and the bureau has been elected chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum, which is a great success and honour for Pakistan,” he said in a statement on Sunday. He said the SAARC countries had lauded NAB's performance. “Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT, Mashal Pakistan have also appreciated NAB’s efforts whereas as per Gilani & Gallup survey, 59 percent people have expressed confidence in the NAB,” he added.

He said Pakistan was the only country that had signed a memorandum of understanding with China to fight corruption. “Pakistan and China are working together to ensure transparency in the ongoing CPEC projects in Pakistan. The NAB is the only institution in the country which since its inception has recovered Rs864 billion from corrupt elements,” he added.