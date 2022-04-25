Minor girl, brother die in house fire

LAHORE:An eight-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother lost their lives in a house fire in Keer village near National Hospital here on Sunday.

Ayesha and Shahmeer were recovered dead from the house. They died of suffocation. Firefighters rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire and recovered the children dead. The cause of fire could not be ascertained till filing of the report. It is suspected that the fire broke out in a kitchen. The children were playing on the roof of the house at the time of the incident. Bodies were shifted to morgue.

Three arrested; drugs seized: Police arrested three drug pushers and recovered drugs from their possession. Kot Lakhpat police arrested Hamza and Shaheem and recovered 1.2 kg charas and 220 grams heroin from them. Shahdara Town police arrested a drug pusher Amir and recovered 1.42 kg charas from his possession.

Man arrested, house razed : Harbanspura police and district administration arrested a man for constructing a house on the land of central government. The accused identified as Sajawal Israr was involved in constructing a house on the land of central government. The district administration demolished the house using bulldozers.

Shopkeeper stabbed: A 42-year-old shopkeeper was killed by an unidentified man in

the Shahdara area on Sunday.

The victim identified as Ishfaq was a scrap dealer. The victim was killed with a sharp edged weapon. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the crime scene and shifted the body to the morgue.

hit to death: A 55-year-old man was killed by a speeding truck near Raiwind Road in Nawab Town police area on Sunday.

The victim, yet to identified, was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven truck ran over him near Raiwind Road in Nawab Town police area, resulting into his instant death. Body was removed to the morgue.

found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead near Dharampura on Sunday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Two injured: Two persons were injured when a speeding milk van rammed into a bridge on PECO Road here Sunday. The front of the vehicle was completely damaged. The van driver and the conductor got injuries. The van driver fell asleep while driving, as a result, the vehicle dashed into the bridge. The injured were admitted to hospital.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 864 road traffic accident in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 889 were injured. Out of this, 525 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 364 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

hanged: A man was found hanging from a tree in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate on Sunday. Police said that it was being ascertained whether the man, yet to be identified, had committed suicide or he was killed and later hanged, portraying the murder as suicide. Body was shifted to the morgue.