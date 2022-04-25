MoU inked for Pak-China student exchange programme

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between China Window, a centre of Pak-China friendship in the provincial capital, and the Harbin Engineering University of China for cooperation in various fields and student exchange programmes.

The agreement was signed by the Dean of the University, Zhang Qingbin, and Naz Parveen, Director, China Window, said a press release.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will exchange students, faculty, researchers and administrative staff. Both the institutes will promote extra-curricular activities.

Harbin University Dean Zhang Qingbin termed the agreement as a milestone and said that not only affordable education opportunities will be made available but university scholarships issued as well. The dean said that both sides would play a positive role to strengthen the exemplary friendship between the two brotherly countries.