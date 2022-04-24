 
Sunday April 24, 2022
Greuther Fuerth relegated from German Bundesliga

By AFP
April 24, 2022

BERLIN: Greuther Fuerth were relegated from the Bundesliga on Saturday after their 4-1 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Fuerth have been bottom of the table since September having also finished last in their only previous top flight season in 2012/13.

