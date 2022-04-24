Tragic fire

The Dadu fire incident is a glaring example of the incompetence of the Sindh government. Such incidents took place in other districts of Sindh in the past as well, but those events caused less casualties. Fire incidents are quite common in the summer, but it is shocking that the provincial government does not have a proper mechanism to deal with such issues. The most recent steps taken by the government are beneficial for the short term. The PPP-led provincial government should ensure that all tehsils have well-equipped burn centres and rescue services.
The Sindh government is requested to consider all possible ways to avoid such tragic events in the future. All citizens have a right to live safely.
Engr Sarwech Kandhro
Badah
