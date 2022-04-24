Fight against polio

Pakistan has reported a new polio case after a gap of 15 months. In 2021, a single case of polio was reported in Balochistan. A 15-month-old boy from North Waziristan has been left paralysed by the wild poliovirus.
It is a key task for the healthcare authorities to take effective steps for the eradication of the virus from the country. All parents must take this virus seriously and get their children vaccinated against it.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
This refers to the news report, ‘Will have to work towards mature democracy: CJP Umar Ata Bandial’ . The CJP has...
Child labour is a serious issue that has been neglected by every government. Children are forced to work at small...
April 10, 2022 proved to be an historic day as it marked the first-ever ouster of an elected prime minister through a...
The country’s political arena remains packed with political rivals who hurl accusations against each other for...
Imran Khan likes to use the word ‘chaprasi’ in a degrading manner when talking about his opponents. I hope that...
The Dadu fire incident is a glaring example of the incompetence of the Sindh government. Such incidents took place in...
Comments