Fight against polio

Pakistan has reported a new polio case after a gap of 15 months. In 2021, a single case of polio was reported in Balochistan. A 15-month-old boy from North Waziristan has been left paralysed by the wild poliovirus.

It is a key task for the healthcare authorities to take effective steps for the eradication of the virus from the country. All parents must take this virus seriously and get their children vaccinated against it.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat