LAHORE: City Traffic Police on Friday has issued a traffic advisory plan for the main procession of Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA). The immediate route for ambulances and emergency vehicles will be cleared, the participants of the procession and especially the citizens will not have any problem of traffic on alternative routes, said CTO Montazir Mehdi. The participants will be able to park their vehicles at Delhi Darwaza Parking, Ada Crown Plaza Parking, Mochi Bagh parking, D Plaza near Rang Mahal Parking, Central Model High School, Data Darbar Eye Hospital Parking, DC Office and Greater Iqbal Park parking. SP City Shehzad Khan will carry out complete supervision of traffic arrangements. Five DSPs, 53 inspectors and 436 wardens, lady wardens, 10 folk lifters and 02 breakdowns have also been deployed. According to the traffic plan, all traffic will be diverted to Railway Station and Bhaati Chowk Road. Azadi Flyover is closed for all types of traffic. Traffic coming from Secretariat will be diverted from Katcheri Chowk to Outfall Road, Circular Road traffic from Shah Alam Chowk to Mayo Hospital, Urdu Bazaar will be diverted, Bhaati Chowk Road from Mori Gate will be completely closed while Karbala Gamay Shah Lower Mall Road from Kachehri Chowk will be closed for traffic.