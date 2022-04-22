PM Sharif lays floral wreath at Shuada Monument in Miranshah, North Waziristan on April 21, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan on Thursday and said that it was due to the efforts of armed forces of Pakistan, supported by the nation, that all kinds of terrorist organisations had been defeated.

He announced setting up of a university and a medical college in the area while promising to extend Punjab government’s Daanish School system to the militancy-hit region.

“People of North Waziristan have suffered long enough at the hands of terrorists,” tweeted the premier following his visit to the area. He also announced establishment of a "modern university, Daanish school system & a medical college” along with extension of mobile health facility.

During his visit, the premier met tribal leaders to discuss their problems. “The tribal elders welcomed the prime minister and thanked him for his first visit to the area, which reflects his attention and concern for the tribal districts,” the PM’s Office tweeted.



"Thanks to the valiant efforts of our armed forces, fully supported by the nation, we have been successful in defeating all types of terrorist organisations and dismantling their infrastructure," the PM said while attending a briefing during his visit.

On arrival at Miramshah, he was received by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He laid a wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered Fateha for valiant sons of the soil who rendered supreme sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Later, the PM was given a detailed briefing on the prevalent security situation with special focus on terrorist activities from across the border. The PM was also briefed on the western border management system, including the status of border fencing. The PM paid rich tributes to the officers and men of Pakistan Army over their success in breaking the back of terrorists. He said it was not too long ago that terrorists had been indiscriminately targeting innocent men, women, children, educational institutions and state infrastructure across the country. "The nation stands united in this endeavour for peace and defeating remainders of terrorists, we shall together succeed insha'Allah," the PM said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, directed the Punjab government to procure 200,000 metric tons of wheat for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. He was responding to a tweet from Aimal Wali Khan, president of the Awami National Party (ANP), who expressed his concerns over the ban on supply of wheat to KP province from Punjab. “Dear Aimal sb, I have directed the Punjab government to immediately procure 200,000 metric tons of wheat for KP so that the food needs of the province are sufficiently met,” the PM said on twitter. Shehbaz said more wheat could be purchased if KP requires more. “Thank you for bringing this to my knowledge,” he said.

On his return, Shehbaz tweeted that peace in North Waziristan owes itself to the exemplary sacrifices of armed forces and people of the area. He said that no other country overcame these many odds in the war against terrorism than Pakistan. "We salute our soldiers and citizens for their bravery and resilience," he said.