Army chief calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (left) calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad, on April 19, 2022. — PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

This was their first meeting after the premier was elected to the office.

"Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The army chief, according to the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikar, could not attend the oath-taking ceremony of the premier on April 11 as he was sick.