UN Chinese language Day marked

Islamabad : In connection with commemoration of The UN Chinese Language Day observed on 20th April annually, celebrations are solemnized with zeal and zest in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Chinese Acting Consul General in Lahore Peng Zhengwu said that The UN Chinese Language Day is to pay tribute to Cangjie, who is believed to be the inventor of the Chinese characters about 5,000 years ago. “Characters and languages are the symbols of civilization. With the growing demands of communication between peoples, Chinese language has been spread to a world-wide range,” he added.

In Pakistan, he said, there are several Confucius Institutes in local universities offering Chinese language teaching and certification. “Moreover, lots of local schools, such as Atchison College, Grammar School and Lahore American School have Chinese language courses, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

There are more and more people in Pakistan taking Chinese language as the key to the life and work of the coming era. With the peaceful and dynamic development of China, they believe, those who can master Chinese well will share the benefits of a stronger China and become the leaders of future generation,” he explained.