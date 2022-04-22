Mazari replaces Fahmida as IPC minister

ISLAMABAD: Following days of uncertainty, Ehsaanur Rehman Mazari officially replaced Dr Fahmida Mirza as the Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC).
A notification issued Thursday said that Prime Minister has been pleased to re-designate Ehsaanur Rehman Mazari, Federal Minister for Human Rights, as Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).
Later the 40-year-old Minister attended the office at the IPC Ministry, where his supporters and officials turned up to congratulate him.
