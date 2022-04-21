Policeman gunned down during raid

Islamabad:Drug barons gunned down a young police constable, Mohammad Aqib Shahzad, attached with Eagle Squad Tarlai at Sehri time on Wednesday, during a raid at the hide out of a drug tycoon at Tarlai, the police spokesperson confirmed.

The cop was rushed to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in critical condition by his colleagues with bullets in his chest but he embraced martyrdom during surgery.

The top cops reached the scene with heavy contingents of police and cordoned off the area but the criminals managed to make their escape good. The police command, however, claimed that the gangsters involved in the killing of young cop would soon be hunted down.

The funeral prayer of martyred constable Muhammad Aqib Shahzad was, later, offered at Police Lines Headquarters on Wednesday. A large number of police officers including IGP Ahsan Younas, officials of the Islamabad administration, Pakistan Rangers, and law enforcement agencies attended the funeral prayer.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid on drug peddlers in the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town Police Station. The accused opened fire on the police party and constable Muhammad Aqib Shahzad received one bullet in his chest and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Later the IGP visited the hospital to express condolences to the family of the deceased personnel. The IGP also laid a floral wreath on the martyr’s body after that he was sent to his residence at Ghauri Town to be laid to eternal rest.

IGP Ahsan said Islamabad police shared the grief of the family of the victim and said a special team was formed under the supervision of SSP Operations to bring the culprits to justice. “Every officer is willing to fight for the life and property of the citizens till their last drop of blood,” the IGP said, recalling the sacrifices of officers and personnel in the line of duty. “The cowardice act of criminals cannot browbeat us, instead this will help boost the morale of the force,” the IGP concluded.