Farmers’ plight

Pakistan is an agricultural country, and yet it doesn’t pay attention to the suffering of farmers. Factors such as high prices of seeds, pesticides, and fertilizers; water shortages; and outdated tools and agricultural machinery have created many problems for farmers.
The government should resolve these issues. Awareness programmes should be conducted to educate people about the importance of saving water. Farmers should be provided with the latest tools to help them in the cultivation process. We can get out of our economic crisis by empowering our farmers.
Muhammad Abdul Rab
Multan
