Plan for the people

This refers to the article, ‘Taking the economy’ (Apr 19) by Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb. Our policymakers must shift the focus from an elite-centric economic plan to people-friendly economic policies. It requires fundamental reforms that are detrimental to vested interests that are present in every political party. Are the political parties that are part of the current coalition government prepared to implement measures that go against their interests? This conflict-of-interest phenomenon has been a critical stumbling block to economic correction in every democratic government. Also, does our government know that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has warned of a possible drought this year? Such a grave water availability crisis will be hard to manage; experts predict a shortage of 45 percent. This is not a good sign for the new government.

Political and economic crises are exacerbating in our country. The coalition government lacks a sound and sustainable plan to deal with the grim economic situation.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi