Worker’s choice

LAHORE: As the unemployment rate in Pakistan is high, the workers generally remain deprived of their lawful rights. Most of them work in unhealthy conditions. This has resulted in low productivity of our industries.

There are some exceptions mostly in the exporting industries. The workers are attracted towards companies that value them and leave the company with toxic culture at the first opportunity they get. Not all the workers who left the job or were fired during Covid-19 have rejoined the companies they worked in the pre-Covid period. The toxic work culture was the main reason rather than pay and perks.

Companies that looked after their employees in difficult times like Covid went into top gear as soon as the industrial activity resumed. Many companies have lost talent to their competitors because their work was not appreciated as much as they deserved.

Export sector, particularly the apparel sector won back 80 percent of the workers that were laid off during Covid because their buyers over years have forced them to improve their working environment. Workers in these exporting units are paid better salaries and the working environment is healthy.

They are paid overtime according to law and the auditors of the buying company assure that. These workers enjoy every facility that Pakistani law mandates, plus some additional perks mandated by the international buyers.

They have neat and clean toilets and the working floor is sufficiently illuminated and has cross ventilation. There are dedicated fire or hazard escape routes.

The attrition rate in these units is low compared with other industries where the workers are not treated at par with even the law of the land. The productivity in the apparel sector is the highest in Pakistan though still lower than Bangladesh.

Exporters in the beginning grumbled about the conditions imposed by the buyers for better and healthy environments. Their costs increased, but gradually their workers’ productivity increased more than the cost of perks provided to them.

Now they realise the importance of worker- friendly measures. Workers need to feel valued and supported, even when they’re not entirely sure why they’re feeling so fragile.

Pakistan cannot depend on the textile sector to get out of the economic trouble. Numerous small and medium industries have the potential for exports if they improve their productivity by looking after the welfare of their workers.

One problem is that employers and workers aren’t on the same page about what is important. Most employers want to produce products in torrid conditions for the workers.

In view of high unemployment, the workers are forced to work in these conditions. The employer loses productivity. Workers do not report for work frequently because of health problems.

When that happens, the employer has to hire extra staff to compensate for absent workers. This impacts the quality and productivity, both.