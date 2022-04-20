‘Alleged police excesses’: Resident threatens to commit suicide if action not taken

NOWSHERA: A resident of Nowshera on Tuesday accused the local police of violating the sanctity of home and snatching his vehicle from him.

Speaking at a press conference, Basit along with his friend Ifrazur Rahman, the residents of Armour Housing Society in Nowshera, accused that police official Sub-Inspector Hussain Qadir had snatched his vehicle from him and he was now using it for his personal work.

They said that two women from Lahore had registered a case about their car being lifted in Nowshera.

The complainants said that Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nowshera Cantt Circle, Bilal misused his authority and raided their home without the lady constable.

Basit alleged that the raiding party took his car to the police station for investigation. He said that the complainant women, who are now living at the Nowshera police rest house with official protocol, were using his car.

He said that ASP Bilal and the son of a local influential politician had hatched a conspiracy against him and were using various tactics to grab his car.

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari and other police officials and Federal Investigation Agency to probe the case impartially and award exemplary punishment to the accused for excesses against a peaceful and law-abiding resident.

He warned that he would commit suicide if proper action was not taken against the accused.