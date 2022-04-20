Four-time Muttahida MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan dies

Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, member of the National Assembly (MNA) belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), passed away on Tuesday due to complications of a surgical procedure. He was 64.

The late politician was elected to the National Assembly for four consecutive terms in the 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2018 general elections. In the polls of 2002, 2008 and 2013, he won from NA-256. After new demarcations, he won his seat from NA-240 District Korangi in the last general elections.

He also served as the federal minister for housing between 2008 and 2013 when the MQM had joined the coalition government of the Pakistan Peoples Party. Khan’s family members said he had an open heart surgery last month after which he could not recover.

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi and other leaders of the party expressed grief at the MNA’s demise and remembered him as a committed party worker. His funeral prayers would be offered after Zuhr prayers today in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Jama Masjid Farooqi near the DC East Office.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh also offered condolences on the parliamentarian’s demise. In their separate statements, they prayed for the departed soul.