Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

TEHRAN: Decorated glazed bricks almost 3,000 years old are on display at Iran’s National Museum after a four-decade search disrupted by war and an international legal battle.
Lions and winged cows with human heads, horses and bulls with a goat’s horn, kneeling men and women and other mythological figures decorate the work, created by the Mannaeans who lived in northwestern Iran in the first millennium BC.
The 51 square bricks are painted with a glazed coating on a black, brown, light blue, yellow or white background. Their discovery and repatriation "is a series of incredible adventures," Youssef Hassanzadeh, an archaeologist with the museum said.
PARIS: Sea ice around Antarctica shrank to the smallest extent on record in February, five years after the previous...
TRIPOLI: Armed groups affiliated with eastern Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar are detaining at least nine "peaceful...
BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it has sealed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement the...
PARIS: French leader Emmanuel Macron and the far-right’s Marine Le Pen were preparing on Tuesday for a crunch...
ADEN: Yemen’s new leaders took a ceremonial oath of office under tight security on Tuesday, completing a major...
MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday it was expelling 36 diplomats from two European countries in retaliation for similar...
Comments