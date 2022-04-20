Parking lots in commercial centres demanded

LAHORE:Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Tuesday voiced concern over shortage of parking lots in the City and demanded construction of parking plazas in important commercial centres at the earliest.

In a meeting of traders, PIAF senior vice-chairman Nasir Hameed Khan and vice-chairman Javed Iqbal Siddiqui said during the last 3.5 years no parking plaza was constructed. The construction of parking plazas is still pending due to lack of interest of the departments concerned. The problem of parking in the City's major markets is becoming increasingly serious, the PIAF officials observed.

Traffic jams have become a routine matter due to shortage of parking lots, they said and observed that the construction of parking plazas in major commercial centres of Lahore was a long-standing demand of traders which should be fulfilled. Lahore is a hub for business community. Parking plan and traffic management system should be upgraded as per modern requirements keeping in view the future needs, they demanded.