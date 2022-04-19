Sheikh Rashid named Raja for CEC slot

ISLAMABAD: It’s official and reported — it was PTI’s government’s Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid who had proposed Sikandar Sultan Raja for the position of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). It belies former prime minister Imran Khan’s claim on Monday that the establishment had proposed Raja for the slot.

The News published its investigative reporter Umar Cheema’s story — How Raja was appointed CEC — on March 16, 2021, narrating Sheikh Rasheed, in his official letter to the Prime Minister, had described Raja as a “diligent, focused, honest and extremely hardworking officer who has been an invaluable asset.”

“He (Raja) has an unblemished career and an honest, pious and efficient officer, a rare combination of qualities available among officers these days,” Sheikh wrote to the PM in lavish praise for Raja.The minister further wrote that while he wished to retain him as secretary after retirement but if this was not administratively possible, “I personally request and strongly recommend him for a post of Member Federal Public Service Commission or as head of any autonomous federal organization. In Shaa Allah, he shall prove his worth in any such assignment,” the minister concluded.